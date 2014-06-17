Support for DB pension flexibility

A new survey by Mercer following the pension reforms announced in this year’s Budget has revealed strong support for private sector defined benefit (DB) scheme members to enjoy the same flexibility as defined contribution (DC) scheme members.

Two-thirds (65%) of respondents expressed the view that DB and DC members should enjoy the same rights and flexibility when it comes to accessing their pension savings.

The survey, which questioned over 150 private sector pension scheme employers and trustees, found that 78% of employers believed DB members should get the right to transfer in order to enjoy the same flexibility as DC members, compared to just 50% of trustees.

Matthew Demwell, Partner at Mercer, explained the difference by stating that trustees naturally had concerns that permitting DB to DC transfers could have a negative affect upon their schemes’ funding levels.

Despite this, he said that Mercer believed such transfers should continue to be permitted, describing them as a valuable tool that enables sponsors/trustees to manage DB risk by reducing liabilities and financial uncertainty related to rising life expectancy.

He added that permitting transfers would also foster a positive feeling towards retirement saving for the public, and said that it was important that an unfair and unnecessary discrepancy between DB and DC members was not created.

Demwell said that it was possible the Government would decide to permit transfers to continue and argued that this should be the decision that is reached.

The survey also found that most (52%) believed the optimal time for the free advice proposed by the Government ahead of retirement was 5-7 years prior to retirement, with 32% believing individuals should be able to choose when they receive their advice.

When asked how best to help employees achieve adequate retirement income, the most popular response (35%) was that improving workplace financial literacy was vital, with 32% believing smart pension plans could encourage, and reward, saving at a sufficient level for satisfactory retirement income.